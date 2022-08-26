Myponga Primary School students, staff dressed to impress this Book Week

Entering the Myponga Primary School grounds for the Book Week parade was like stepping into another world, with students and staff dressed up as characters from a wide range of fictional universes.
On Friday, August 26, everyone was encouraged to come to school dressed as their favourite character to show off in a parade and celebrate the end of Book Week.
The whole school gathered in the gym, where each student was able to show off their costume and tell the audience about who they were dressed as.
Some children were dressed as newer characters, such as the Miraculous Ladybug and Baby Yoda, while there was also a lot of representation of the classics like Matilda and Little Miss Muffet.
Principal Leanne Menz said it was great that students were still able to enjoy the classics, and it was fun for the teachers to see the children dressed as characters they grew up with.
Popular costumes choices across the school were Mario, Hogwarts students, and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, plus fairies and unicorns from various series.
Once the parade was over it was time for the staff to decide which students had had the best costumes.
Ms Menz said she thought all the costumes were great and she could tell that a lot of effort had gone into them.
"I like to see the homemade costumes, I always find they're pretty cool," she said.
The awards for best dressed went to Izzy, year 4, who came as the Mad Hatter, Annika, year two, who came as a scarecrow, and Tristan, reception, who was dressed as Buzz Lightyear and even had a special rocket to get around in.
These three students were given Scholastic book vouchers as their prize.
Through Book Week, Ms Menz said students participated in various activities like shared reading, and challenges.
She said older kids had focused on writing book reviews, presenting oral presentations and imagining new scenes in books, while the younger classes had explored illustrations and been introduced to new material.
"It really gets them interested in some things they haven't seen before," she said.
Ms Menz said Friday's parade was a way for the whole school community to come together with parents and younger siblings coming along to see all the wonderful costumes.
She also thought it was a great way for the older and younger students to get to know each other better.
"The kids are really encouraging towards one another," she said.
