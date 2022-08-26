UPDATE 5.55pm
A local Victor Harbor teenager has been arrested after allegedly lightning a fire at the empty Apollon Inn on Torrens Street, Victor Harbor.
A police spokesperson said witnesses saw the 14 year old fleeing the premises and were able to point police in the right direction.
He was found nearby and has been arrested for alleged arson.
***
Several units at the empty Apollon Inn on Torrens Street, Victor Harbor were destroyed by a fire on Friday, August 26.
Emergency Services were called to the scene around 4.15pm when passers by saw black smoke coming from the building.
Two Metropolitan Fire Service trucks, two Country Fire Service trucks, a CFS water tanker, police and ambulance responded to the call.
Victor Harbor MFS station officer Mark Ewens said at this stage the cause of the fire was undetermined and at least two downstairs units had been destroyed by the flames.
"Crews have been able to extinguish the ground floor units and contain the seed of the fire before it spread to much further," he said.
Mr Ewens said heat and smoke damage also occurred in three or four other units.
There was no one inside at the time and all fire crew members were accounted for.
Updates to follow.
