A recreational oval is on track to being one of the best sporting and wellbeing hubs on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Alexandrina Council have announced the next stage of the master plan for the Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct.
The upgrades will soon be underway following council's support of stage two at the Monday, August 15 council meeting.
Mayor Keith Parkes said council are looking forward to this next stage of upgrades to the oval.
"The next stages are a fantastic addition to the oval facilities and will further enhance the space for sporting groups as well as support new initiatives and opportunities for the entire community, right in the heart of Goolwa," Mayor Parkes said.
"It is fantastic to have the support from the Federal Government to improve what our community can offer in the recreational precinct."
Stage Two is supported by external grant funding with the Federal Government Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications contributing $5 million of funding to the total project.
Stage Two works will include: six combined tennis and netball courts, which includes the upgrade and resurfacing of three existing courts, lighting infrastructure, spectator shelters and storage shed.
There will also be four new cricket practice nets, a storage shed and new lighting which the grounds will be able to use into the night.
A new multi-function oval scoreboard will be built with sports netting, new goal posts, pads, accessible and mobility compliant public toilets, and a playground with shelters along with outdoor furniture.
The Goolwa Lions Club Book Shed will be relocated to a new modern Shed with easy access from both the oval grounds and Wildman Street.
The recreational precinct will encourage social connection and interaction for the entire community through traditional sports and unstructured physical activity, right in the heart of the Goolwa township.
Stage One was completed in February 2022 and has delivered a new multi-purpose facility to the precinct and a new space for the community and sporting clubs to use.
Stage Two construction will commence later this year with the project to be completed in early 2024.
