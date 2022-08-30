The Times

Alexandrina Council announce what's in the stage two Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct upgrades

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:57am
"The next stages are a fantastic addition to the oval facilities." Alexandrina Mayor, Keith Parkes is very excited for stage two works of the Goolwa Oval upgrades to begin.

A recreational oval is on track to being one of the best sporting and wellbeing hubs on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

