It was Finals Round one for the Great Southern Football League's Men's A Grade competition which has seen one team see their 2022 season come to an end and one making a big statement.
Kicking off on Saturday, August 27 at 2:30pm, the first qualifying round between Willunga Demons and the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks was held at Mt Compass Oval.
It was a battle between second and third on the ladder, Willunga finishing second with Myponga in third and the match would look to be a blockbuster.
The Demons came out firing on all cylinders as they slotted five straight in the first quarter and held Myponga goalless in a shaky start. 5.0 (30) to 0.4 (4).
That first quarter momentum continued on into the second for the Dees and when the halftime siren sounded, they were up 9.1 (55) to 2.7 (19).
Needing a big second half, Myponga did just that in the third and pulled the game back to where they could see a possible comeback.
When the three quarter time siren sounded, the Mudlarks were down only 19 points. 10.2 (62) to 5.13 (43).
The Dees saw a momentum shift and didn't want any part of a Myponga comeback. They made sure they were taking home the win piling on eight goals in the final term to seal the deal. 18.8 (116) to 5.16 (46).
Red Hot Dees: Liam Nye, Sam Renney, Danny Juckers, Billy Cook, Cameron Hutchens and Cameron McDonald.
Myponga's Mightiest: Luke Whitford, Ben Kennedy, Ryan Kelly, Harrison Cock, Levi Proude and Scott Ogilvie.
The Willunga Demons will move on and face McLaren Eagles in the second semi-final at Victor Harbor Oval on Saturday, September 2 at 2:30pm.
It was then over to the do-or-die clash between the surging Langhorne Creek Hawks against the Encounter Bay Football Club.
With Encounter Bay coming off a big loss last week, they were looking to keep their season alive, but it was the Hawks with the upper hand at the end of the first. 4.3 (27) to 3.1 (19).
It was a tight, tussling second quarter, but as the halftime siren sounded it was the Hawks up 6.6 (42) to 4.2 (26).
With the season on the line the Hawks flew out to a 24 point lead and that momentum they had built heading into the finals looked to be seeing them peak at the right time of the year. 8.11 (59) to 5.5 (35).
Never looking back, the Langhorne Creek Hawks got the job done 12.12 (84) to 8.7 (55) and have solidified their spot in the first semi final against Myponga at home on Sunday, September 4. The game will kick off at 2:30pm.
High Flying Hawks: Ben Arbon, David Warren, Jack Keynes, Darcy Clifford, Joshua Towk and Matt Tonkin.
Best of the Bays: Marcus Lippett, Cory Gamble, Cohen Pettitt, Lachlan Williams, Andrew Fyfe and Patrick McInerney.
For more details, please head to: www.playhq.com/afl/org/great-southern-football-league-sa
