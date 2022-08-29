For one Fleurieu family, every day is like Father's Day.
Fleurieu father and daughter duo, 81-year-old Ray Hobbs and 60-year-old Coral Tonkin, are such great friends that it only made sense for them to live near each other.
So, they moved into the same retirement village.
When Coral retired from the workforce in 2020, she started searching for a retirement village to call home with her husband, Len.
It was then she discovered that her parents, Ray and wife Vivien, were also thinking the same thing.
In 2021, three months apart, the couples moved into two units at Stockland's Bay Village Retirement Estate.
"Our family, Dad, Mum, myself and my brother moved from England to Australia in 1972 and it was just us. We had no other family here, so we've always been tightknit," Coral said.
"When we realised my parents were also looking at a retirement village, it was only natural that we would live near each other.
"I still love having my parents close by, it's great that I am near to help them out when needed and I like that we get to spend quality time together."
There are several activities that Coral and Ray enjoy around the village and there's always something on.
"Dad and I love playing indoor carpet bowls together every Monday at the village and we're always playing card games as a family or heading out to events together," Coral said.
"The village is great for activities and there is always something to do.
"We enjoy walking around the village, too. There are lots of beautiful gardens to look at and people to say 'hello' to while we get our exercise in."
Coral and Ray will celebrate Father's Day with family at Coral's unit and will enjoy a roast dinner, which is Ray's favourite.
Terri Winn, Village Manager at Stockland's Bay Village Retirement Estate, said Father's Day is a special occasion at Bay Village with many residents being fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers.
"The village is always abuzz with family visitors on Father's Day and our residents love celebrating the occasion with their nearest and dearest," Ms Winn said.
"Coral and Ray are two of our much-loved residents and share a special bond.
"It's heart-warming to see that family connection in the village and I love that different generations of family call Bay Village home."
