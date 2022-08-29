A rare bird sighting has taken place at Deep Creek National Park on the Fleurieu Peninsula for the first time since the 1970s.
One of Australia's rarest cockatoos, the South Australian glossy black cockatoo was spotted at the park in late July, and another sighting was confirmed in the same location more recently.
It was a single male and for the past 50 years the endangered glossy black cockatoo has only been found in South Australia on Kangaroo Island.
Deputy Premier Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Susan Close said it was a very exciting discovery.
"It really highlights the great work being done by the Department, landscape boards and volunteers to protect biodiversity," Minister Close said.
"It also shows why we need a Biodiversity Unit focused on coordinating activity aimed at protecting and restoring biodiversity. Further coordination and collaboration is key to ensuring that our biodiversity conservation efforts are maximised."
In the 2019-20 Kangaroo Island bushfires, more than 50 per cent of the glossy black cockatoo's feeding habitat and nearly 40 per cent of nesting sites located within the 210,000 hectares burned in the bushfires.
Prior to the 1970s, the glossy black cockatoo occurred on mainland Fleurieu Peninsula, but due to widespread loss of drooping she-oak trees, the population contracted to Kangaroo Island where just 160 birds remained in the early 1990s.
Since then, a concerted recovery program run by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board has resulted in steady increase to about 400 birds at present.
NPWS Conservation Ecologist, Anthony Abley said there have been several glossy black cockatoos sightings over the years, but couldn't be confirmed.
"Both of these sightings demonstrate the importance of having an interested and engaged community whose eyes and ears on the ground can contribute so much to our understanding of the distributions of our plant and animal species," Abley said.
"Glossy black cockatoos feed almost exclusively on the seeds of drooping she-oak trees, and these can be found in pockets in Deep Creek National Park and throughout the Fleurieu region."
A $3 million Biodiversity Unit has been committed by the government and will focus on protecting and restoring biodiversity.
For further information, or for details on how to report a sighting, visit the KI Landscape Board here.
