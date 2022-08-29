A Victor Harbor teen was arrested on Friday, August 26 after he allegedly started a fire in the empty Apollon Inn on Torrens Street, Victor Harbor.
Emergency Services were called to the scene around 4.15pm when passers by saw black smoke coming from the building.
Two Metropolitan Fire Service trucks, two Country Fire Service trucks, a CFS water tanker, police and ambulance responded to the call.
A police spokesperson said witnesses saw the 14 year old fleeing the premises and were able to point police in the right direction, he was found nearby and was arrested.
He was bailed and will appear in the Victor Harbor Youth Court on October 5.
Victor Harbor MFS station officer Mark Ewens said at least two downstairs units had been destroyed by the flames with heat and smoke damaging three or four other units.
"Crews have been able to extinguish the ground floor units and contain the seed of the fire before it spread to much further," he said.
The inn, which is scheduled to undergo renovations soon, is worth about $2 million and fire crews were able to limit damage to about $40,000.
Also on Friday, just before 11.30pm emergency services were called to Armstrong Road (the Ring Road) Victor Harbor after two cars collided head on.
A 27-year-old Paradise woman was trapped in her Toyota RAV4 for almost an hour while Metropolitan Fire Service crews worked to safely remove her from the car.
She was flown to Flinders Medical Centre where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver, a 21-year-old Aldgate woman, had minor injuries and was also flown to Flinders Medical Centre where she was assessed.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash which resulted in the road being closed for about two and a half hours after the accident.
A gust of wind is to blame after a light plane overshot the runway at Aldinga Airfield.
Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 4.30pm on Sunday, August 28 but the student pilot and his instructor were both able to walk away from the Harmony light sport aircraft.
The two were a bit shaken, but without injury.
Recreation Aviation Australia were notified.
