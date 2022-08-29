Yarlawa Ruwi tells our Sea Country Stories at museum

A new interactive display which celebrates Ngarrindjeri culture has been unveiled at the South Australian Maritime Museum.
The Yarlawa Ruwi, Sea Country Stories installation teachers viewers traditional knowledge which was used by Ngarrindjeri peoples along the lower Murray River and Coorong from the voice of Ngarrindjeri Elder Major 'Moogy' Sumner.
The installation was opened on Friday, August 19, where Uncle Moogy welcomed attendees to the museum.
Guests were then able to see the video installation where Uncle Moogy teaches the viewer how to make Kaiki, freshwater reed spears, harvested from Lake Alexandrina while telling yarns of what living on Yarlawa Ruwi means to him.
Uncle Moogy said being involved in the project was a good way to promote Ngarrindjeri culture and since the opening people had already reached out to him wanting to learn more.
"I do a lot of things with young children, and I get them because they'll carry that through their life and then when they get old it is time for them to hand it on," he said.
"If we don't keep it going, it will get lost."
The Yarlawa Ruwi installation has been about a year in the making and came about when Green Island Creative founders Alexis Farr and Jimmy Woodriff met Uncle Moogy.
Ms Farr said they soon became rapt in his stories and thought other people would also love to hear him speak.
"We decided we would love to bring this experience of sitting with an elder and just listening to a wider audience," she said.
By using a video format Ms Farr said Uncle Moody was able to talk for himself without having to be present.
She said they wanted the stories to be as accessible as possible and so as well as been on show at the museum it has also been uploaded to YouTube.
Yarlawa Ruwi is the first iteration of what Ms Farr hopes will be a series that meets with elders around the coast of Australia.
