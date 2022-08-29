The Times
Yarlawa Ruwi tells our Sea Country Stories at museum

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:25am, first published 6:40am
Green Island Creative's Jimmy Woodriff, Uncle Major Moogy Sumner, History SA Curator Adam Patterson and Green Island Creative's Alexis Farr. Picture by Sophie Conlon

A new interactive display which celebrates Ngarrindjeri culture has been unveiled at the South Australian Maritime Museum.

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

