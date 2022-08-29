Fleurieu artist to hang work at prestigious Adelaide school

Local artist Avril Thomas has been hard at work creating a portrait that will hang on the walls of one of Adelaide's most prestigious schools.
Ms Thomas, who owns Magpie Springs Gallery and Cellar Door at Hope Forrest was commissioned to create a portrait of Scotch College's current principal.
She has been working as an artist professionally for about 20 years and her work is featured in collections globally.
She said she was honoured to work with the college when they reached out and asked her to capture principal John Newton.
Ms Thomas said this portrait would differ from others that hang on the chapel walls because it was a little bit more contemporary than other academic portraits.
Traditionally, in an academic portrait the subject will be sitting inside and wearing their robes, but Ms Thomas brought a bit of character into Dr Newton's portrait.
"There are a lot of elements in the painting that are fun," she said.
Ms Thomas was able to bring Dr Newton's personality into the portrait by adding odd socks and his two dogs into the painting.
Creating an oil-based artwork like this, that will live on for generations, is a time consuming job- but one that Ms Thomas loves.
She explained each painting she does has at least seven layers of paint.
"By the fifth layer it starts to take on a three dimensional feel, which is kind of groovy," she said.
Before the painting is unveiled to the school's board of directors this September, Ms Thomas will take students through an art workshop and teach them all about the process.
