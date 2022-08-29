The Times
Our People

Fleurieu artist to hang work at prestigious Adelaide school

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:20am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avril Thomas in her gallery at Magpie Springs. Picture by Sophie Conlon

Local artist Avril Thomas has been hard at work creating a portrait that will hang on the walls of one of Adelaide's most prestigious schools.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.