A step closer for Victor's Sport and Recreation Precinct

The next step in the City of Victor Harbor's Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct project is underway.
After community consultation, where council heard what was needed most from local sport lovers, a draft concept design plan was created and is now undergoing a phase of stakeholder consultation.
Community consultation found the locals wanted flexible spaces that could cater to a variety of sporting and community needs.
And so, the concept design features four multi-use courts with seven-meter-high ceilings, which will be used for basketball, netball, badminton and volleyball.
There will be a room dedicated to gymnastics, which will be fit for regional competitions and meets.
The design also includes a multipurpose function space, a café with kitchen and multiple dining areas.
Outside there will be a pump track and walking trails, play spaces and half courts with shooting hoops.
The plan, in line with council's Climate Agenda 2030, says the precinct will be grounded in sustainability principles to protect our planet and future.
The precinct will be built at Lot 22 Armstrong Road and the concept design has an estimated cost of $36,745,934.
Once key stakeholders have had their say, the plan will be available for public consultation through January and February 2023.
