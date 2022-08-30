The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
We Were at

The first ever Fleurieu Forum has been held at the Victor Harbor Convention Centre

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:08am, first published 4:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs, Zoe Bettison sharing a meeting of the minds with the Fleurieu Peninsula's best in tourism. Picture: Matt Welch.

It was a first of its kind for the Fleurieu and has seen the 'who's who' share their ideas for an exciting future for the region's tourism sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.