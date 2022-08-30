It was a first of its kind for the Fleurieu and has seen the 'who's who' share their ideas for an exciting future for the region's tourism sector.
The inaugural Fleurieu Forum was held at the Victor Harbor Convention Centre on Tuesday, August 30, and was a networking platform aimed at developing and springboarding regional tourism opportunities.
The event hosted several speakers including Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs, Zoe Bettison who said she always loves to return back to the area.
"The Fleurieu is one of my favourite places to come on holiday," Minister Bettison said.
"I used to come here as a child on camps in Victor Harbor. You see people on the Causeway heading over to Granite Island and you see people from all over the world. There are major draw cards here in the Fleurieu."
Fleurieu Peninsula Tourism Chair, Luke Talbot-Male shared some exciting news on the state of tourism in the region with its expenditure target.
"We have hit our 2025 goal set by the South Australian Tourism Commission three years early," Mr Talbot-Male said.
"It's been a crazy few years with the lockdowns, border closures and now with the reopening of national travel.
"We are all a part of the visitor economy here in the Fleurieu Peninsula. It's a huge thing for our region and tourism is a major part of that."
Minister Bettison said that the Fleurieu Forum will only strengthen the future of the Fleurieu Peninsula.
"July was the best on record for regional occupancy at about 57 per cent," Minister Bettison said.
"One of the key things this Fleurieu Forum will do is strengthen and build the industry. People love recommendations when they're staying somewhere.
"They'll ask the manager of a hotel what's on or what's there to do?,' and for them to know the full diversity of options within the Fleurieu area, that's really important.
"We have micro-businesses here and sometimes we can feel a bit isolated. Coming together like this, we can see the future."
The future of tourism in the region is looking promising and with the Fleurieu Peninsula receiving funding for several projects, it's an exciting time for the area.
"I think we're only going to go up," Minister Bettison said.
"We've already seen the Fleurieu region meet their 2025 goal in three years. The D'Arenberg Cube was a massive game changer. You've got some much on offer. The hills, the food and wine, along with the beaches.
"This is the gateway to Kangaroo Island. We're seeing people stay longer and get a better knowledge of what's on offer in this beautiful region."
