Four teams battled it out in the first round of finals in the Great Southern Netball Association's (GSNA) League Women's competition.
With a chance at booking a spot in the GSNA grand final, McLaren and Willunga had an absolute battle on the court.
Beginning at 3pm at Strathalbyn Netball Club, the team who had remained undefeated in the minor season had to be seen as a favourite to move on and McLaren were playing like we've seen throughout 2022.
Not one to be nervous of this unblemished record, Willunga took it right to McLaren.
In an absolute classic, Willunga gave McLaren their first taste of defeat in 2022 and booked their ticket to the GSNA grand final with a 63-55 victory.
Staying at Strathalbyn Netball Club, it was a do or die situation for Mount Compass and Victor Harbor Netball Club.
With it all to play for, the winner would meet McLaren on Saturday, September 3 for the knockout Preliminary final and the defeated would call the 2022 season a wrap.
When the final whistle sounded it was Victor Harbor picking up the 56-42 win over Mount Compass and moving on to next week's Preliminary final against McLaren.
The winner of the preliminary match will face Willunga in the Saturday, September 10 grand final.
