Sharkie to discuss regional employment with fellow crossbencher ahead of Jobs Summit

With the federal government's Jobs and Skills Summit happening this week, Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie will host a fellow crossbencher, the Member for Fowler, Dai Le, to discuss regional employment.
Ms Sharkie said with few federal independents attending the summit, she and Ms Le did not want regional Australia left out of the conversation.
"Important employment sectors in regional Australia, such as agriculture and aged care, are experiencing skills shortages and it is important that rural and regional Australia are part of the national conversation," Ms Sharkie said.
As well as ensuring regional jobs, top priorities for Ms Sharkie include youth unemployment and incentivising older people to remain in the workforce.
"I'm also keen for careful consideration of my recent private member's motion around pensioners being able to work more hours before their payments are reduced," she said.
"I recognise that older Australians are a wealth of skills and knowledge in certain industries and that many are wanting to work, especially in hard to fill positions in the regions, but they are being penalised for doing so."
Ms Le, who will be spending the day in Mayo on Thursday, September 1, said she was also keen to see older Australians allowed to work.
"One key issue Ms Sharkie and I have already started collaborating on is calling for an opt-in scheme to allow seniors to go back to work without having their pensions penalised. This will help tackle current labour shortages and the cost of living crisis," she said.
Both women are looking forward to working together to ensure a regional voice is heard.
"I'm looking forward to visiting Mayo to understand workforce issues within Regional Australia before the Jobs and Skills Summit, to achieve the best outcomes for all Australians," Ms Le said.
"Because the government hasn't given crossbenchers enough seats at the table, we are working together to ensure all Independents have a voice at the Summit."
While the women will be in discussions for a large portion of Ms Le's visit, they both said they were looking forward to exploring the region.
"While the purpose of Ms Le's visit is to primarily discuss jobs, I must say, I'm also very much looking forward to showing the Member for Fowler just how beautiful our part of South Australia is," Ms Sharkie said.
The Jobs and Skills Summit will be held at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday and Friday (September 1-2).
It will bring together Australians, including unions, employers, civil society and governments, to address our shared economic challenges.
By holding the summit, the government hopes to build a bigger, better trained and more productive workforce, boost incomes and living standards, and create more opportunities for more Australians to get ahead and reach their aspirations.
The summit will be led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers, with contributions from all federal ministers.
The discussions and outcomes from the summit will inform the Employment White Paper, which will help to shape the future of Australia's labour market.
The Summit will cover a range of topics with a focus on:
