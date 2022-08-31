Creative young writers across the Fleurieu region have been awarded in the annual Mayors' Short Story Challenge.
The challenge supports the development of language and literacy skills in school aged children from Reception to Year 10.
It's an initiative of Alexandrina Council, City of Victor Harbor and District Council of Yankalilla, that sees the Mayors of the three Council regions present awards and prizes to the talented young writers.
Students are encouraged to take the challenge during presentation events held in the local libraries and schools.
This year's overall winners were: Ember Townley, year six from Mount Compass Area School, Jack Cook, year two from Investigator College and Ella Conroy, year three from Yankalilla Area School.
There were 385 entries from Alexandrina Council, 356 from the City of Victor Harbor and 208 from District Council of Yankalilla this year.
Alexandrina Mayor Keith Parkes said it's encouraging to see so many talented writers come through our schools.
"Although there can only be one winner in each category, they are all winners in my book and should be extremely proud of their achievements," Mayor Parkes said.
Shortlisted entrants and winners of the 2022 Mayors' Short Story Challenge were announced in a variety of celebrations held by each district library during the last week of August.
Mayors and library staff presented awards and prizes recognising the excellence of all entrants.
Individual category winners received a $50 book voucher and the overall winner from each Council area received an additional Mayors' prize of a $50 book voucher.
The school from which each overall winner attends received $1,000 from their local Council to contribute to the school's library collection.
In presenting the awards, the Mayors from each Council praised the children who took up the challenge and demonstrated their creative writing abilities.
They also thanked; the three public libraries for their coordination of the Mayors' Short Story Challenge, school principals, librarians, teachers, student service officers and home school parent along with teachers who played a key role in encouraging their students to enter and showcase their talents.
The prizes were provided by the respective Councils and 'Friends of the Library' groups.
