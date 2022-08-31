The Times

The Mayor's Short Story Challenge winners have been announced

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:05am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrina Council Chief Executive Nigel Morris, Flynn Bicknell, Thea Croft, Catherine Green, Ember Townley (Overall Winner), Alexandrina Council Mayor Keith Parkes

Creative young writers across the Fleurieu region have been awarded in the annual Mayors' Short Story Challenge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.