Alexandrina Council grant program opens and will look to enhance the region

Community groups, businesses, and individuals are being urged to apply for the 2022-2023 Alexandrina Council Grants Program which will aim to enhance the region.
The program will look to financially support a range of several projects and activities that contribute towards helps the community thrive.
The financial support will be available in the following categories:
The Alexandrina Council 2022-2023 Grants Program opens on Thursday, September 1 2022 at 9am. Online applications will be accepted until 4pm on Friday, September 30 2022.
Applications will also be available for the Youth Sponsorship Program.
This program recognises the positive contribution young people make to community life and the importance of providing opportunities for personal growth and capacity building.
Guidelines for each grant category and a link to the online application forms will be available on Council's website at alexandrina.sa.gov.au/grants from September 1 2022.
For further information, please contact Alexandrina Council on (08) 8555 7000 and speak to Council's Grants Officer.
