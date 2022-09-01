The Times

The 2022-2023 Alexandrina Council Grants Program is now open

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrina Council grant program opens and will look to enhance the region

Community groups, businesses, and individuals are being urged to apply for the 2022-2023 Alexandrina Council Grants Program which will aim to enhance the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.