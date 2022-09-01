The Times

With spring comes a new program at the Victor Harbor Library

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 1 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Library staff member Michelle Jorgensen was so excited to for the new program, Sow. Grow. Eat. Repeat! to begin. Picture by Sophie Conlon

Spring has sprung and to celebrate the Victor Harbor Library is launching a new program to encourage sustainable food and lifestyle practices in the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.