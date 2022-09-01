With spring comes a new program at the Victor Harbor Library

Spring has sprung and to celebrate the Victor Harbor Library is launching a new program to encourage sustainable food and lifestyle practices in the community.
Sow. Grow. Eat. Repeat! will begin on September 7 and run through spring with a number of events and initiatives to educate the community on green living.
The library partnered with several local organisations, including the Fleurieu Permaculture Group, Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority and The Food Embassy Inc., to develop the new program.
There will be events and workshops covering all aspects of sustainable living with some suitable for children and others for the more experienced gardener.
Library manager Vicki Hutchinson said she was excited for the new program to kick off just as spring was coming alive.
Ms Hutchinson said people who attend workshops could learn everything from how to build a healthy worm farm to how to identify edible native plants.
"At its heart, the Sow. Grow. Eat. Repeat! program is about the library continuing to provide learning experiences and resources that grow knowledge and expertise within our community," she said.
"With the support of the Libraries Board Innovation Fund the library has been given an opportunity to develop a project that connects people to each other through learning and resources, with the goal of assisting them to innovate and create lasting, sustainable change."
Part of the program is the Fleurieu Peninsula's very first seed library, where people can collect seeds, grow a plant and save a portion of seeds to return after the growing season.
Also on offer through the program will be a Grow Free Trolley at the library, to share home-grown seedlings and produce and a seed, seedling and cutting swap on Wednesday, 8 September
City of Victor Harbor Deputy Mayor Nick Hayles said there was always something new to be learnt or considered when it comes to incorporating environmentally-friendly behaviours into our everyday life.
"Whether you're a gardening guru or green novice, we'd love you to attend any of the educational events and initiatives being offered at the library throughout spring," he said.
"In addition to special events, the library will be hosting a curated collection of resources to encourage community members to develop their knowledge on local sustainability. These resources can be accessed at any time over the coming months."
"We hope to support the community and leverage potential opportunities to partner with local organisations, like the Victor Harbor Primary School, to see these practices put into place in our daily lives."
