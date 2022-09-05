The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Alexandrina Council have adopted a new Climate Change Policy

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The map of the Alexandrina area that has been assesed for the newly adopted Climate Change Policy. Picture: Alexandrina Council.

Alexandrina Council have continued to develop their Climate Action Plan and have recently adopted the Climate Change Policy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.