Alexandrina Council have continued to develop their Climate Action Plan and have recently adopted the Climate Change Policy.
The Alexandrina coastline has a significant cultural, social, environmental and economic value to the local community, Ngarrindjeri nation and visitors to the region.
The majority of Alexandrina's coastline has been identified as low-medium risk for future erosion and/or flooding.
A spokesperson for Alexandrina Council said that the policy will look to help the future of the region.
"Low lying areas, such as the dunes along Goolwa and Ratalang-Basham beaches, or the low lying areas in the Murray Estuary Settlements (Mundoo and Goolwa Channels), are identified as being at a potentially higher risk to flooding and erosion in the future (2050 and 2100)," the spokesperson said.
"Many coastal areas in South Australia, including Alexandrina's 25 kilometre coastline, are subject to erosion and seawater inundation that will be worsened by rising sea levels.
"In the Alexandrina region, sea levels have been rising on average at 4-5mm per year.
"The rate of change is projected to increase over coming decades, increasing the extent and frequency of coastal erosion and flooding.
"We will continue to work towards our Climate Emergency Action Plan with existing staff as the climate emergency officer position is yet to be funded. Council decision was to prioritise any budget savings from the quarterly reviews to fund a climate change officer in the first instance."
Council commissioned a Coastal Adaptation Study to investigate how people, the natural environment and built assets might be impacted by rising sea levels over coming decades so that council and other stakeholders, such as State Government and private landowners, can plan for the future.
The study included a baseline comparison of aerial photography from 1949, 2009 and 2018 to establish historical shoreline movements.
An assessment of risks and vulnerabilities followed which saw a projected sea level impact of the coast.
This then took into account the South Australian Coast Protection Board's requirement to consider sea level rise of 0.3m by 2050 and 1m by 2100.
Alexandrina's Coastal Adaptation Study assesses six key settlement areas:
With these identified risks and adaptation options, council and stakeholders, such as State Government and private landowners, can prepare for the future.
This requires ongoing monitoring and strategic planning of long-term adaptation options that will need to be assessed and revised regularly.
You can access the full information by downloading the reports and factsheets at https://www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/connect/environment/coastaladaptation
