House of the Week | Cosy cottage comfort

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Ideally situated on a convenient corner allotment, this very appealing cottage has all the desirable features of its period. The delightful gardens are very manageable, with plenty of room for a barbecue.
Recently a successful holiday rental, this character property would suit retirees, and first home buyers alike. Features of the property include high ceilings, Art Deco ceiling rose, sash windows and a beautiful decorative fireplace.
With a spacious light, bright kitchen and dining, the home boasts a dishwasher, generous array of cupboards and bench space.
The two tastefully renovated bathrooms have been completed to a high specification. One has a large tub and separate shower, while the other has a very impressive over-sized bespoke shower.
There are two large bedrooms, with the main bedroom having built-in robes. The third would make an excellent nursery or home office.
All bedrooms and living areas have ceiling fans and there is a reverse-cycle air conditioner in the living room. The brick garage offers security for your vehicle.
A highly sought-after central Victor location, within walking distance to the shops, cafes, pubs, and of course, the beach.
