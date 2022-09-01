Foster care agency, ac.care is calling for more people in the regions to open their homes to the states most vulnerable children ahead of National Child Protection Week (September 4-10).
ac.care provides training and support to carers in the Fleurieu Peninsula- including Kangaroo Island, Murraylands, Limestone Coast, Riverland, and Adelaide Hills.
Advertisement
Foster care manager Dani Atkinson said caring adults in regional South Australia could play a key role to ensure babies, children and young people have safety, care and support in their time of need.
"This week is a timely reminder your support can help ensure vulnerable children have the care they need when they need it most," she said.
"By becoming a carer, you join our diverse network of people from all backgrounds, cultures, genders and families who are helping provide safe, loving homes for vulnerable children."
Ms Atkinson said the National Child Protection Week theme, Every child, in every community, needs a fair go, aligned with ac.care's focus of building a caring network across the regions.
Uncertainty from COVID-19 saw a drop in people signing up to become foster carers, though Ms Atkinson said at this time more children were in desperate need of a safe and supportive family environment.
ac.care helps to provide all types of foster care, including emergency, respite, short term and long term care.
"Long-term foster carers are vital, but you can commit for the time you have available and what suits you," Ms Atkinson said.
"You can commit to anything from respite for weekends, through to emergency, short-term or long- term care."
Staff at ac.care are inspired daily by their network of committed carers Ms Atkinson said, adding that there would always be a need for more carers.
"We regularly hear from carers that opening their hearts and homes to young people not only provides the care and support the child needs, but also transforms their own lives, adding meaning and bringing the joy of childhood into their homes and families," she said.
"Of course, it can be challenging, but also immensely rewarding and vital to keeping our kids safe."
To find out more about foster care, call ac.care during business hours on 1300 ACCARE, visit www.accare.org.au or follow the agency's Facebook page to be alerted to upcoming information sessions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.