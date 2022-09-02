Today more than 1,200 people are hiking across the Fleurieu Peninsula coastline to raise funds for Beyond Blue.
Participants in the Fleurieu Peninsula Coasterk, Friday September 2, are hiking 60kms from Parsons Beach, or 30kms from the Granite Island Causeway, and finishing at Goolwa.
The 60km crew left at 6am and should arrive around 7pm in Goolwa, while the 30km crew left at 9.30am and should start crossing the finish line at about 3pm.
The Coastrek event brought in 1,200 people, with ten Fleurieu teams and, visitors coming from Adelaide and surrounding regions, and even interstate.
Annette Blackett, from the Adelaide Hills, thought the day was about building a sisterhood and standing together.
"I think it's an important cause and we should all stand together," she said.
Saha Baraktarevic, from Adelaide, said she and her teammates were passionate about supporting Beyond Blue.
"We love walking and we are doing it for the cause," she said.
Ann Bliss, who with her team is hiking 30kms, said it was a great challenge for a good cause, plus the training beforehand was quite handy.
The hike followed the coast from Parsons Beach, detoured through Newland Head Conservation Park, around the Bluff and Granite Island, through Horseshoe Bay and Middleton, then making its way down Goolwa Beach and cutting across near the end of Barrage Road to follow that, finishing up at Amelia Park in Goolwa.
Coastrek founder and chief executive officer Di Westaway said participating in Coastrek and generally getting out in nature could benefit physical and mental health
"Coastrek was created to encourage more women to fall in love with fitness and enjoy the benefits of shared outdoor challenges on physical and mental health. Training, fundraising and trekking all combine to ensure a positive community impact well beyond Coastrek event day," she said.
Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman thanked Coastrekkers for their dedication to mental health advocacy and raising vital funds to support people across the country.
"Physical movement, especially in nature, even for short periods of time, does wonders for our mental and physical wellbeing. Coastrek really highlights how important this is while uniting a community of trekkers and encouraging everyday discussions about mental health," she said.
In 2022 Coastrek- which hosts events across Australia- aimed to raise $7 million, the amount was met and bet, sitting at $7,133,695 before the local event, and there is still time to donate to support Coastrek and Beyond Blue.
These funds will go towards Beyond Blue Support Service, which offers 24/7 support, advice and care options for everyone in Australia.
"Thanks to the efforts of trekkers, the Beyond Blue Support Service can be there for thousands of people when they need it most. We are so grateful and thank all of the amazing trekkers and everyone who has donated for their continued support," Ms Harman said.
To donate or find out more visit https://www.coastrek.com.au/trekkers
Beyond Blue Support Service - 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au/get-support
