Alfresco dining, wider footpaths, public art and eye-catching landscape work will all be a part of the stage four Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade.
The southern end of Ocean Street and Albert Place has seen tireless work to deliver the Council's biggest civil construction project since the Ring Route was completed in 2002.
The project commenced in June 2022 and the upgraded underground services is now complete and the staged re-opening of Albert Place to vehicle traffic will look to commence from Thursday, September 2, 2022.
City of Victor Harbor Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Rokicinski, said stage four is the largest stage of the project and will deliver the most dramatic transformation.
"You can see things taking shape from the works completed so far. There is much excitement about the end result," Ms Rokicinski said.
"Outside Ideas and the project team have been going above and beyond to make the project run as smoothly as possible. The team have thrown everything at this project to have it complete in December, ready for a busy Summer period in Victor Harbor.
"Though we all have our fingers crossed for relatively good weather as we move into Spring."
The staged re-opening will see Albert Place open to one-way vehicle traffic from 5pm on Thursday, September 2.
Traffic will flow from Victoria Street to The Esplanade and the full re-opening of Albert Place, with two-way vehicle traffic, is expected to take place from 5pm on Friday, September 9, 2022.
"Head on down and visit your local traders while the upgrade is underway," Ms Rokicinski said.
"Parking is available in McKinlay Street, Stuart Street and Railway Terrace, with a number of laneways leading directly into the Precinct.
"The current Harbor Lights display on Warland Reserve and surrounds is another incentive to head into the Mainstreet Precinct. Grab a bite to eat at one of our eateries and then enjoy the spectacular light installations."
While Albert Place is re-opening there will be instances where traffic management will be in place to help the construction team safely complete works.
The project is on track for completion before Christmas and the Mainstreet Precinct will remain open for business.
Visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/mainstreet to find out more about the project, including detour and car parking information.
