The Times

Stage four of the Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade will see slight traffic flow on Albert Place

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
September 1 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stage Four of the Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade will see the project taking major leaps into taking shape. Picture: City of Victor Harbor.

Alfresco dining, wider footpaths, public art and eye-catching landscape work will all be a part of the stage four Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.