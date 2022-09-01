Teenager suffers serious head injuries in e-skateboard fall

A teenager has sustained serious injuries after falling from an e-skateboard at Seaford.
The fall happened on Thursday, September 1 and emergency services were called to a car park on the Esplanade in Seaford at 10pm.
The 15-year-old Seaford boy was knocked unconscious when he fell from the e-skateboard at speed and hit his head on the bitumen.
It is not believed the teen was wearing a helmet.
He was taken by ambulance to the Flinders Medical Centre with life-threatening head injuries.
Major crash investigators attended and examined the scene and are investigating the crash.
