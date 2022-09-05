A nationwide strike of early childhood educators fighting to improve their pay and conditions will take place and the Fleurieu Peninsula could also see childcare closures.
The strike has been called for Wednesday, September 7 and it will see childcare and childhood educators walk out for a period of time over the day, or close for the whole day.
The strike is due to staff burn out and low pay. Workers are set to converge onto Parliament House to rally about the problems facing the sector.
Goolwa Children's Centre are aware of the strike, but no staff members plan on taking part. This is due to short staffing issues.
A G8 Education Spokesperson for Victor Harbor World of Learning and Community Kids McLaren Vale Early Education Centre said they will support staff and look to keep services rolling.
"On Early Childhood Educators' Day we are proud to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible role our educators and teachers play in the lives of children, their families and communities," the spokesperson said.
"We understand some of our team may wish to participate in the union action planned for Wednesday, September 7.
"We will support this where we can while ensuring continuity of service is maintained for our families."
If you are unsure if your childcare provider is taking part in the Wednesday, September 7 strike, please contact them for confirmation.
United Workers Union were contacted for comment.
