They are a Fleurieu Peninsula couple on the verge of being deported, but with nearly 40,000 signatures backing them to stay, their fight for a life in Australia is just getting started.
Moving to Goolwa in 2017, Navninder Kaur also affectionately known as "Navi" and her husband, Vikramjit Singh, have called Australia home for 18 years.
They live with their rescued cats, dogs and rabbits and have embraced Australia as their only home.
Now, after their third application for a ministerial intervention was rejected last month, the couple have been told they must leave Australia by September 30 or be deported.
The couple are appealing to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to intervene on compassionate grounds through a change.org petition.
Before landing in the Fleurieu, Navi arrived in Australia on a student visa in 2007 to study a TAFE course and spent several stressful years in Sydney as she transitioned through different courses in order to qualify for permanent residency.
When her student visa was near expiring, Navi met with an alleged man posing as an immigration lawyer. It was alleged that he promised to lodge an application for a permanent skilled visa application on her behalf.
"My student visa was expiring in August 2014 when I met an immigration lawyer through a friend," Navi said.
"He then took $30,000 before lodging a 457 visa on my behalf prior to the expiry of my student visa.
"I tried to contact him after a while and it was like he and my friend had vanished into thin air. It was a while before I knew of our visa application rejection."
Navi went on to lodge an application for a protection visa in 2015. Then there was an application for a visa through the regional sponsored migration scheme.
The couple then moved to Goolwa and instead of working for someone else, they opened up an Indian Restaurant which was a four year successful, flourishing and adored venue by the community. But, due to the couple's uncertain visa situation they had to close.
Now the stress from the pursuit for a life in Australia is taking a major toll on Navi.
"All these constant rule changes, at 18 I had my life sorted out," Navi said.
"I thought by 20 I would be a permanent resident, I'll have my own restaurant. I had a plan. Ever since then it's been a nightmare.
"The uncertainty of our future, it is stressful. My dad passed away in 2017. I couldn't go see him in his last moments. My family didn't tell me my dad was sick as they knew the situation here was stressful.
"But, I'm in a situation where if I leave the country, I can't come back. That's been going on since 2015.
"I have to apply for a visa every three months. Talking to immigration every three months is very stressful. My mental health is deteriorating with the uncertainty.
"I can't get pregnant due to the stresses and have had several miscarriages. I work everyday, I pay tax, I contribute to the community and I sponsor kids here.
"My job now is a care worker in aged care, I am also completing a nursing program.
"I just want to be heard. Whatever's happened in the past, it's done. I want to start over. I've sacrificed so much to be in this country and I just want to be here.
The near 40,000 signatures in support for the couple to stay is a little bit of light in this dark situation and Navi can't thank the Fleurieu Peninsula community and abroad for their help.
"Goolwa accepted us with open arms, respected us and loved our food," she said.
"It feels great to know that people have supported, understood and want us here. We see the people believing in us and some don't even know us.
"But that's what you call love and respect. I lived in Sydney for a long time, but the best respect, love and support that I've had is in the Goolwa community."
To help Navninder and her husband Vikramjit try to stay in Australia. Please sign the petition at: change.org
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has been approached for comment.
