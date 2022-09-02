Older Australians being able to earn more before seeing a drop in their pension is on the radar of Member for Mayor, Rebekha Sharkie.
She is putting forward a private member's bill to give retirees - including those in the Fleurieu, Murraylands and Kangaroo Island - more earning power.
The move comes as a jobs and skills summit in Canberra, which ended on Friday, September 2, announced that age pensioners would receive a temporary upfront $4000 income bank credit to allow them to work and earn more before their pension is reduced.
A better deal for older residents was also on the agenda at a meeting that Ms Sharkie hosted for fellow crossbencher, Member for Fowler, Dai Le ahead of the NSW MP attending the job's summit.
"For me it's critical when looking at how to improve and grow Australia's economy, that we make sure that regional Australia and small businesses has a seat at the Jobs Summit table," Ms Sharkie said.
Discussions during Ms Le's visit focused on employment issues in the region, including youth unemployment.
Ms Sharkie said her private member's bill which would allow older people to earn more before their pension dropped was important to Mayo, being the electorate in South Australia with the oldest average population.
"I maintain there is a real opportunity for Australia to address the current workforce shortages by relaxing the aged pension threshold rules," Ms Sharkie.
"I have heard from retired teachers, nurses and aged care workers who are keen to take on shifts but are reluctant to do so under the current rules."
Ms Sharkie said a housing shortage across the region, that was having an impact on the workforce, was also part of discussions.
"There are a number of matters of shared concern; most importantly, the need for small business support to grow their teams, with the right incentives and supports to take on less skilled or long-term unemployed workers," Ms Sharkie said.
Also discussed was the need for more incentives to encourage small businesses to take on apprentices and trainees as well as upskilling programs, the need for more available and affordable vocational training to upskill workers of all ages and the legislative agenda for the new Government.
