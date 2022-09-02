Sensory-friendly program introduced at Fleurieu Aquatic Centre

In an Australian first, the Fleurieu Aquatic Centre will soon host a Sensory Hydrotherapy program aimed at people with neurological conditions.
The unique program has been two years in the making and will provide a soothing and tranquil environment where people who have neurological conditions - like autism- can access exercise without being overstimulated.
Developed by YMCA South Australia (the Y) in conjunction with aquatic therapy experts, the program has been called ground-breaking.
YMCA Fleurieu regional development manager James Lomax said sensory hydrotherapy would be aimed at people who were often precluded from using traditional activity spaces.
"The Y is keen to extend our programs and services to everyone across the Fleurieu and Sensory Hydrotherapy as aimed at increasing inclusion," he said.
"Hydrotherapy is well known to be helpful with regulating sensory and emotional peaks, with the warm water providing a soothing effect.
"Our Sensory Hydrotherapy program has been designed to create an environment for people, especially those on the autism spectrum, to feel safe and comfortable throughout their session."
This considered sensory-friendly environment consists of a darkened pool space with coloured lighting and projections, with the water temperature sitting between 32 and 34 degrees.
This program has come about with support from Mission Australia, the Alexandrina Council and fundraising at the centre.
Mr Lomax was thankful for this support, and the support of YMCA staff.
"This initiative has been driven by our frontline and programs director Elysse McCabe who has put extraordinary effort into bringing it to life," he said.
"It's the culmination of that effort and the FAC team is very excited to launch yet another first of its kind program that will provide substantial positive impact in the community."
Sensory Hydrotherapy classes will begin Saturday, September 10, and run at the centre weekly 2-4pm with two sessions as follows: 2pm - visual sensory session with music 3pm - quiet session with low lighting and minimal sound.
Classes will be open, self-guided sessions, with participants only paying a regular centre entry fee.
The program will support the Companion Card and Carers wristband scheme and, with the centre's ramp and mobility hoist access, it will be accessible to those with additional mobility needs.
Bookings are not necessary, though participants and caregivers should register to assist in gathering information on demand and future program improvements.
For more information on Sensory Hydrotherapy at FAC contact the centre on (08) 7078 4150 or visit www.fleurieuaquaticcentre.com.au.
