Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

HARBOR LIGHTS
Illuminate Adelaide
Every night until September 11, 6-10pm Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor. See a collection of immersive installations, lighting and mind-blowing projections that transform the foreshore.
SEEDLING SWAP
Fleurieu Permaculture Group
Thursday, September 8, 2-4pm at Victor Harbor Civic Centre. Bring something to swap - seeds, seedlings or cuttings of your favourite garden plant or plants - plants for human consumption or bee food would be best! Information at www.victor.sa.gov.au/community-information/library/events-and-bookings
PHOTO LEGACY
Alexandrina Libraries
Thursday, September 8, 2-3pm, at Goolwa Library. Learn how to organise your printed and digital photos to create a legacy for future generations. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/photo-organising-workshop-tickets-391456967327?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, September 11, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Sunday, September 11, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
MEET THE AUTHOR
Victor Harbor Library
Monday, September 12, 6pm at Victor Harbor Library. Meet author Meridith Appleyard, and hear about her new book, Becoming Beth. information at https://www.victor.sa.gov.au/community-information/library/events-and-bookings
GAME ON
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Tuesday, September 13, 1-4pm, Billiard Room at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Play a game or two of snooker/ billiards with the Victor Harbor Seniors Club. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
BRICK BUILDERS UNITED
Alexandrina Libraries
Tuesday, September 13, 3.45-4.30pm at Strathalbyn Library. Social group aimed at primary school children, building creativity and connection through blocks and friendship. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/brick-builders-united-tickets-390875016697?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
TAX HELP
Goolwa Community Centre
Wednesday, September 14, 10am-4pm at the Goolwa Community Centre. A service from the Australian Taxation Office to help low income earners to submit their tax. For more information call 8555 3941
PO:RLAR PERANBUN PRAP
Alexandrina Libraries
Thursday, September 15, 10-11am at Goolwa Library. Join Ngarrindjeri woman Kyla McHughes and sing nursery rhymes in Ngarrindjeri, dance the Kangaroo and Emu and listen to story. Suitable for preschoolers and the caregivers.
ROCK N ROLL
Victor Harbor Rock N Roll Festival
Sunday, September 18, at Warland Reserve. Come down and enjoy a day full of family fun with rock music, classic cars and markets. More information at https://www.rocknrollfestival.com.au/
GRANDPARENTS GROUP
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, September 19, 1.30-3.30, Goolwa Community Centre. Join a support group for grandparents. Contact Colleen for more information 8212 1937.
MUSICAL DELIGHT
ADFAS Performance
Monday, September 19 at 10.30am, Gospel Centre, 2 George Main Road, Victor Harbor. See harpist and soloist Emma Horwood give a performance based lecture. Visitors welcome on payment of $25 at the door, morning tea included.
