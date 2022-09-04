Police investigating fatal crash at Aldinga Beach

Police are investigating a fatal crash at Aldinga Beach.
Just after 9.30pm on Saturday, September 4, police and emergency services were called to Norman Road after a pedestrian was struck by a car.
The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man from Aldinga Beach, died at the scene.
Norman Road was closed for a number of hours while Major Crash Investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the crash. The road has since been reopened.
The driver of the vehicle is assisting police with their investigations.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't yet spoken to police or has any information that may assist the investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The man's death is the 50th life lost on our roads this year as compared to 66 at the same time last year.
