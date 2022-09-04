The Times

Fatal crash at Aldinga Beach has police investigating

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 4 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 11:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating fatal crash at Aldinga Beach

Police are investigating a fatal crash at Aldinga Beach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.