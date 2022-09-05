The Times

The South Australian Tourism Commission's $2 million Experience Nature Tourism Fund is now open

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
September 5 2022
Minister for Multicultural Affairs of South Australia, Zoe Bettison was recently in the Fleurieu Peninsula for the first Fleurieu Forum in Victor Harbor which was full of tourism's big hitters. Picture: Matt Welch.

A funding grant to develop nature-based tourism experiences across South Australia is now open.

