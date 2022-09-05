McLaren Vale out of the running, Victor Harbor, Willunga to face off in grand final

Great Southern Netball Association Preliminary Final Match Reports. All games played at the Encounter Bay Netball Club on Saturday, September 3.
11&U Div 1
Strathalbyn 32 V Willunga Red 18
All girls played an amazing game, with both teams competing hard for the contested ball.
11&U Div 2
Yankalilla 10 V Mount Compass 8
Mount Compass started with a whole new team today who all played well together. Yank and Mt Compass teams played their best games today. It was a hard fought game with Yank stepping up in the last quarter to win by 2.
13&U Div 1
Langhorne Creek 26 V Yankalilla 25
What a great competitive game from both teams who fought hard for 4 quarters. Defensive pressure by both teams created turnovers and were rewarded by the shooters. Nothing separated both the teams all game, but Creek managed to hold on by 1. Fantastic game to watch.
13&U Div 2
McLaren Vale 28 V Langhorne Creek 13
After a close first quarter with the scores at 4 all, McLaren took it away and came out to win the game by 15 goals. It was a hard fought match by both teams.
Inter 1
Myponga 50 V Willunga 43
Both teams started strongly with a lot of back and forth across the court, showing it was going to be a defensive game. At half time there was only 1 goal difference and was anyone's game. The second half Myponga capitalised on the turnovers and worked hard across the whole court coming away with the win.
Inter 2
Strathalbyn 50 V Victor Harbor Pink 46
A very even match up which resulted in goal for goal and all tied at full time. Brilliant shooting and intensity by both teams made for a fantastic game to watch.
Inter 3
Strathalbyn 43 V Langhorne Creek 24
A close competitive game with the goals dropping in to determine the win. Well done to both teams and good luck to Strath for the Grand Final.
Inter 4
Yankalilla 28 V Myponga 42
Myponga started strongly with accurate shooting by Kara and Isla. The second quarter was much more even with Yankalilla taking advantage of turnovers. The third was even again, however Myponga were able to go into the last break up by 5. Final quarter saw Myponga work hard all across the court to come out winners by 14.
League
Victor Harbor 70 V McLaren Vale 63
The game was hard fought from start to finish, with exceptional shooting by all four goalies. The lead changed hands on many occasions with all players playing like their season was on the line. At the final whistle scores were even, pushing the game into overtime. A few inspirational turnovers from Victors Taylor McKinnon pushed Victor ahead with Victoria Moulds and Cara Panuccio finishing brilliantly, Victor won by 7.
Senior 2
Myponga V Victor Harbor
Myponga came out strong early to lead by 6 at quarter time. An evenly contested middle 2 quarters saw Myponga leading by 7 at 3/4 time. Victors defensive pressure tightened in the last but Myponga managed to hold on to win by 4.
Senior 3
McLaren Vale 26 V Myponga 43
This was always going to be a tightly contested game; McLaren Vale had a fast start with Hannah Guy in C and Lisa Denny WA providing plenty of drove. Myponga made changes at half time and settled with strong defence in the circle with Amy Mathewson GK Emma Symonds GD finding plenty of ball for Myponga. Last quarter saw Myponga go on with the game Cayla Schubert GA and Kate Treloar GS strong in goals.
Senior 4
Mount Compass 35 V Willunga 26
A tight contest resulting in an even 1st quarter, made for a close game. Mt Compass continued to put the pressure on with consistency and voice. Both teams worked hard to the end with Mt Compass taking the game by 9.
Senior 5
Myponga 32 V Willunga 40
Both teams fought hard in a competitive contest. The game was played in high spirits by all players, great sportsmanship displayed in a very even contest with Willunga coming away with the win.
Senior 6
Goolwa 56 V Willunga 28
Goolwa came out and blitzed the first quarter 15-4. Willunga defenders tried hard and played tight netball. An even 3rd quarter with many turnovers by both teams. Strong lead and accurate passes by Goolwa saw them come out winners. A very good game by both teams.
Grand Final games will be played at the Victor Harbor Netball Club on Saturday, September 10.
