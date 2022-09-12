Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| James Bruce

Many candidates in council elections see the role of Councillor as a quasi political one.
Some even see time on the Council as training for their greater political ambitions.
I see the role of Councillor in terms of being a non-executive director of a corporation, placed in that role by the shareholders (Residents) to oversee the Executive (CEO and senior staff) in the council.
Many of the decisions made by Council over recent years indicate to me that Councillors believe that they run the City of Victor Harbor, nothing could be further from the truth. It is the Executive who drive the agenda.
If elected to council I will endeavour to unite the members of council to the purpose of responsible governance of our corporations undertakings whilst at the same time reducing our Councils debt.
If there is an unofficial slogan to my campaign it is this... "Debt is not your friend!"
