Second to last President's Pairs rolls on out of Winter

As Winter rolls out of view, Encounter Bay Bowling Club has seen 60 bowlers enjoy a cloudy and cold day which was sponsored by the Causeway Cafe.
High scores were reported, in the second to last President's Pairs for the Winter.
On a bright sunny day, 54 bowlers enjoyed Thursdays triples, sponsored by Sportspower.
54 bowlers played today in Saturday Social Bowls
We came out expecting showers but played in sunshine and a light breeze. The sponsors of the day were McCracken Country Club
We welcomed visitors from McLaren Vale and new member, Paul Noble.
