Victor Harbor woman, Emily Newton-Webb Disselbach is missing and police are seeking assistance from the public to help find her.
Emily was last seen at her home about 7.45am on Friday 2 September.
She is 22 years old, 147cm tall, Caucasian appearance with straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a black Kathmandu puffer jacket, black pants, black-framed glasses and silver shoes. She was also carrying a green round bag.
It is believed Emily may have travelled to Adelaide, then on to the northern suburbs.
Police have concerns for her welfare, and anyone who sees her is asked to call the Police Assistance Line immediately on 131444.
