With 14 votes, Tenille Gray of McLaren Vale Netball Club has taken home the League Best and Fairest for the Great Southern Netball Association's 2022 season.
She was closely followed by Amy Bull of Willunga, who gained 11 votes.
The Associations senior medal count and presentations were held at the Middleton Tavern on Monday, September 5.
Victor Harbor umpire Pauline Kearns was the winner of the Umpire Achievement Award. She was awarded for her great attitude towards the game. She is known for coming out every Saturday and ensuring safe and enjoyable games.
Joint winners of the Volunteer of the Year were Sophie Frost from Langhorne Creek and Donna Collins from Willunga.
Sophie has been involved with her club for 40 years and on the committee for 20 years. She is known as the epitome of the Langhorne Creek Netball Club and spends her Saturdays coaching, umpiring, playing and spectating, plus running around behind the scenes to make the day run smoothly.
Donna is the president and has been involved with the Willunga Netball Club since 2016. She is always seen with a smile on her face and is always happy to go above and beyond her duties to ensure her beloved club is running at its best.
Tara Hutchinson, who plays goal shooter for Myponga, and was awarded the Rising Star Award.
Life membership was awarded to two women, Linda Shute of Mount Compass and Billie Cook of Myponga, for dedicating themselves to bettering their clubs and the association.
