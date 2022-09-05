The Times
Great Southern Netball Association hosts a night to remember

By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 9:30am
Tenille Gray came out on top at the Great Southern Netball Association medal count. Picture by Sophie Conlon

With 14 votes, Tenille Gray of McLaren Vale Netball Club has taken home the League Best and Fairest for the Great Southern Netball Association's 2022 season.

