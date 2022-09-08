Commitment to locals

General manager of FPAG, Mike Gibbs, is proud knowing that his team work diligently to serve the local community.
"We make our own decisions about what we stock and how we trade, and with six owners working in the business, we can ensure that a customer can always speak with a decision maker," Mike said.
FPAG was established in 2008 when Yankalilla Rural Supplies, Rosetta Rural Agencies and independent Agronomists, G & H Mitchell merged their companies. With five well stocked stores across the Fleurieu region, each store is owned and managed by someone who knows the area and it's people well.
Mike believes that it's the people who work for FPAG, and their commitment to the rural communities of the Fleurieu that make the business special.
"It is an old fashioned model that will only work if the communities support it," he said.
"Each store is focused on their community and their farmer needs. When the large national companies left these communities, they thought that they could service the whole region from one site or from outside the Fleurieu, but they can't meet the demands like a local business can."
"We're based in smaller communities, ensuring advice and farm requirements are 'just down the road'."
Mike said that "many of our people are involved in their communities," so working locally is very important to the team.
The services from FPAG include broadacre, pasture and viticulture agronomy, fertiliser blending and spreading, animal health advice and products, livestock trading in field or online, traditional and electric fencing, livestock management equipment, stock feed, water delivery products and more. Mike and his team value the importance of community and in recent years, they haven't let the pandemic slow them down.
"No-one would carry more farm inventory on the Fleurieu. We have been able to ensure our customers can get their fertiliser or chemicals without a wait, even in the recent challenging times."
Go to fpag.com.au.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
