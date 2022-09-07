She was one of the first five women to patrol at the club, and now in a full circle moment, Genny Heartfield has become the first female president at the Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.
Ms Heartfield has been heavily involved within the club on and off since 1980 when she completed her Bronze Medallion and joined as a patrolling member.
So it was no surprise when she was voted in as president unanimously and unopposed at the recent annual general meeting, held Saturday, August 20.
She said it was lovely to see the room full of members come together and vote her in as president in the club's 65th year.
"It was lovely actually, it made me feel very nice the way everybody was very excited," she said.
As well as having a great reputation around the club, Ms Heartfield has the professional skills to make sure her two year term is prosperous.
"In my working life I am a project manager at Flinders University and what that means is I do stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management, so I work with a lot of people who come from different backgrounds and different goals, so I thought I could bring that skill to the presidency," she said.
"There's all these different aspects to surf life saving and I thought I would be able to communicate really easily with everybody and bring everybody together."
Since the clubs renovation in 2018, it has gone from success to success, with Aaron Lindsay recently being awarded a National Medal which honours his service to the club, and members competing at state levels for the first time earlier this year.
The new president hoped this success would continue and wanted to make 22/23 a record season for improving skills and gaining qualifications.
"My goal for the next two years is to improve membership retention, increase the nippers group and come up with a succession plan for the club," she said.
"My legacy, what I would like to do is just make sure there is future planning, future proofing of the club, making sure we've got a good membership base who are invested in the club."
Currently, the club has 283 members who range from social members to contributing members and, 54 of them have this season put up their hands to ensure people at Chiton Rocks are safe by patrolling the beach.
Being involved in Chiton is a family affair for Ms Heartfield, with her sons Lucas and Ben Schroeder being members and this year Lucas taking on a role in the committee.
"Lucas was Club Champion last year and he's the Chief Instructor and I'm now the president, so we're on the committee together which is kind of nice," she said.
For Chiton, the surf life saving season will begin with a day packed with excitement on Saturday, October 8. The club will have its first patrol of the season, a club open day and nippers registration all in one.
