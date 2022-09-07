The Times
Genny Heartfield is excited to take the reins at Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club

By Sophie Conlon
September 7 2022 - 12:30am
Genny Heartfield is the first female president at Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club and she is excited for the patrolling season to begin. Picture by Sophie Conlon

She was one of the first five women to patrol at the club, and now in a full circle moment, Genny Heartfield has become the first female president at the Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.

