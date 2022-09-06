The Times
Our People

Team Snailed It hikes Fleurieu coast to support Beyond Blue

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:43am, first published 12:40am
Team Snailed It, Vicki Lacey, Jodie Allsop, Bronte McNicol and Bryher Kelly. Picture supplied

Bryher Kelly strapped on her hiking boots, slipped into her snail costume and, with more than 1,200 others, hiked along the Fleurieu coastline to raise money for Beyond Blue.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

