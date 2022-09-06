Team Snailed It hikes Fleurieu coast to support Beyond Blue

Bryher Kelly strapped on her hiking boots, slipped into her snail costume and, with more than 1,200 others, hiked along the Fleurieu coastline to raise money for Beyond Blue.
With her team Snailed It, made up of friends Vicki Lacey, Jodie Allsop, and Bronte McNicol, Mrs Kelly took part in the Fleurieu Peninsula Coastrek, on Friday, September 2.
Advertisement
They hiked 30kms from the Granite Island Causeway in Victor Harbor, finishing at Amelia Park in Goolwa.
READ MORE:
"We had the best time ever, we made it, that was the main thing," Mrs Kelly said.
The team name Snailed It came about as a place filler and then stuck when Mrs Kelly announced she would dress as a snail during the hike if someone would sponsor her, and they did, donating $250 to the cause.
"It would have been a lot easier without it, that's for sure. I think the hardest part was the eyeballs kept getting stuck on trees," Mrs Kelly said.
This year Coastrek raised over $7 million for Beyond Blue Support Service, which offers 24/7 support, advice and care options for everyone in Australia.
Mrs Kelly said she and her teammates signed up for the hike, which is run by Wild Women on Top, for a few reasons.
"Beyond Blue is a charity that all of us are pretty passionate about," she said
"We wanted to do something for our mental health, just as much as raising money. It was a good chance to prioritise some time and make sure we got out and did some walks ."
Snailed It crossed the finish line just after 5pm and raised just over $4000 to support Beyond Blue in the process
"We're really stoked with it," she said.
Mrs Kelly said she had hiked bits and pieces of the trail before completing the trek, but she had never done it all in one go.
"I hadn't done the whole thing, so it was nice to put it all together," she said.
"It was beautiful, I think my favourite part is around the Port Elliot headland area, you can see right along both sides of the coast and it was just gorgeous."
Though the best part of the day, Mrs Kelly said, was the atmosphere and camaraderie between all the trekkers.
Advertisement
"Everyone who was doing the walk was in the zone and having a great time together, there was a real camaraderie which was fun to be a part of," she said.
Mrs Kelly was incredibly thankful to everyone who supported her and her teammates on their walk and said she would think about stepping up to the 60km hike next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.