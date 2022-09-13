Local fuel station owners and industry bodies are calling for motorists to shop around and support independent service stations when buying fuel.
Owner of the Liberty service station in Victor Harbor Jaymes Hewett said it was important, now more than ever, to support local.
The fuel excise cut is due to be rolled-back at the end of September, adding a potential 20 cents a litre to the cost of filling up.
Mr Hewett has owned Liberty for the past 10 years and said he loved coming to work and seeing the familiar faces of locals.
"Local people, that's the best bit about it, I get to see all the familiar faces regularly," he said.
"We get to know [our customers] pretty quickly, that's I reckon, how we get most of our business. It's return customers that are loyal, local customers."
Mr Hewett said since the excise cut came into effect on March 30 he had seen customers more relaxed around purchasing fuel, but with the end looming he was not sure how the price, and therefore customers, would be impacted.
"The excise, it definitely made a world of difference to people, you could see the stress wasn't there as much," he said.
Motor Trade Association SA acting chief executive officer Darrell Jacobs believed prices at the pump would continue to rise while wholesale prices remained heightened.
"The uncertainty in the global market is largely being driven by the conflict in Ukraine and increased global demand," he said.
In June 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics found the price of fuel rose 4.2 per cent between March 2022 and June 2022 due to global sanctions on Russian oil, paired with ongoing easing of COVID-19 restrictions strengthening global demand.
Fuel prices fell in April (-13.8 per cent) following the fuel excise cut, but rose again in May (+11.1 per cent) and June (+6.8 per cent), with the excise cut ending on September 29, 2022 it is expected these prices will continue to rise.
In recent years the Fleurieu Peninsula has seen the demise of independent fuel stations and the rapid growth of chains.
With bigger fuel chains popping up across the region, Mr Hewett said it could be hard as the little guy.
"It's definitely harder, I would say they have better buying power so that makes it hard," he said.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which tracks retail prices of unleaded petrol, diesel and LPG in Australian capital cities and in more than 190 regional locations, has repeatedly found motorists who fill up at independent chains will save compared to those who shop only at major-brand petrol stations.
Mr Jacobs said shopping around and supporting independents would ensure consumers are getting the best price.
"Not only can buying from independents save you money, they help to drive the price down by increasing competition and keeping other retailers honest," he said.
"With cost of living pressures every dollar counts and it only makes sense to get the cheapest fuel available."
Mr Hewett hoped that with a fuel chain soon opening across the road the impact on his business would not be too big.
"Initially, we will get the first hard impact, but you hope that that's just a bit of a fad for a while and you can gain the customers back after a while," he said.
He said being locally owned was an advantage the bigger companies did not have.
"We're competitive against them and we can use being local as a bit of a tool, which is good," he said.
Mr Hewett said as a locally owned and operated business he was able to sponsor local clubs, host footy tipping, and all the profits would go to supporting his family, of which four generations lived in Victor Harbor.
