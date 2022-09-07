Ocean views in Waitpinga

Waitpinga
4 BED | 3 BATH | 3 CAR
With stunning ocean and rural views, this unique 31.56 hectare Southern Fleurieu Peninsula property has a lot to offer.
This versatile, income producing property comprises a character circa 1957 four bedroom homestead, with wide verandahs and large windows maximizing the scenic outlook.
Providing three living areas including a traditional lounge, generous kitchen and dining room and a generous sunroom with stunning views from every window, with direct access to the sheltered rear entertaining area.
The kitchen boasts timber cupboards, a wide island bench, dishwasher, pantry and split system air conditioning.
There are four double bedrooms, a huge main bedroom with a lounge area, built in robes and ensuite, plus there is a separate study.
The bathroom was updated in 2010 and includes a spa bath, large shower, vanity and toilet plus a third toilet and shower in the laundry.
There is also a separate circa 1940s two bedroom workman's cottage that is currently tenanted.
It includes a small lounge and dine area, a separate kitchen, two bedrooms plus a combined laundry and bathroom, which would make an excellent holiday rental.
The property also has excellent shedding including a huge shed currently storing seven caravans.
There's a three bay garage, implement shed, workshop, storage shed, shearing shed and sheep yards.
