Alexandrina Council voting ballot draw sees Hurst in first

Alexandrina Council have drawn the ballot order for the upcoming 2022 Council Elections and it's seen Mark Hurst top the Mayoral Candidates list.
The ballot order was drawn at Alexandrina Council on Wednesday, September 6, 2022 at 4pm.
With each councillor and nominee vying for the top spot on the ballot form, the voting order on the ballot slip is an important construct due to people possibly casting a "donkey vote".
If a donkey vote is cast and numbered one to the end, it will favour the name at the top of the ballot and gives that councillor an incredible advantage.
The ballot order for the 2022 Alexandrina Mayoral candidates Local Council election will sit as follows.
The ballot for the West Ward will sit as:
North Ward
South Ward
Cr Michael Scott who topped the West Ward ballot said "It's a privilege to be in a election for council, it was a surprise and I wasn't expecting it."
"It's been a great council over the years," Cr Scott said.
South Ward Cr, Margaret Gardner said it's wonderful that so many people are interested in local council.
"It's going to be challenge in South Ward with 13 candidates," Cr Gardner said.
Alexandrina Mayor Keith Parkes echoed Cr Gardiner's statement.
"Cr Gardner and I have both been in local government for a long time and we work hard," Mayor Parkes said.
"We hope people appreciate it."
Nominations closed on Tuesday, September 6 at 12:00pm and the election will take place in November 2022.
