Get ready to Rock 'N' Roll with the return of Victor Harbor's beloved festival

It is time for you to dust off your dancing shoes and polish up the car in readiness for Victor Harbor's Rock 'N' Roll Festival.
Having been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19, the festival will return to Warland Reserve for a full day of fun on Sunday, September 18.
Advertisement
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski said though the main festival would be on Sunday, there were a few other opportunities through the weekend to pop on the blue suede shoes.
READ MORE:
"The main event is taking place at Warland Reserve on Sunday, however the party can start earlier for those who are keen with local pubs, including the Grosvenor Hotel, Hotel Victor, Crown Hotel and Anchorage Hotel, putting on shows from Friday night," she said.
The Victor Harbor Historic Motor Vehicle Club is one of the main organisers and club president Bob Durant is excited for the festival to return after a two-year hiatus.
"I think it's good for our club, good for Victor Harbor and post COVID let's hope we can move onto bigger and better things," he said.
Ms Rokicinski said the council was also pleased to see the event return in 2022.
With roadworks currently taking place on Ocean Street, the festival could not use this space as it has in the past, but Mr Durant said there would still be a large display for the festival's annual Shannon's Show and Shine, they would just be set up a little differently.
"You can see outrageous hot rods, classic cars, Australian muscle cars... we have 167 [entries so far] and we're capped at 200," he said.
He said chrome bumper classics would be displayed on Warland Reserve and hot rods would line Albert Parade.
Mr Durant said the top ten cars of the festival would be awarded with special horseshoe trophies, plus HMVC would award the Top Hot Rod and Top Classic, with the council deciding the Top Vehicle of the Festival.
Cars should roll into the festival from 9.30am, while others will participate in a run starting at the McLaren Vale Information Centre, driving through Mount Compass and arriving at the festival around 10.30am.
Ms Rokicinski said the council was excited to again work with the HVMC.
"We love collaborating with the Historic Motor Vehicles Club to bring this much-loved event to the Fleurieu Peninsula," she said.
While cars are a massive part of the festival, it also includes musical performances where attendees can shake, rattle and roll their day away.
Sharing the stage from 10am to 5pm will be Adelaide based rockabilly band, The Silverados; dynamic and energetic rock 'n roll, dance and showband, The Cadillacs; rockabilly and roots band, The Satellites; and the high energy 50's rock n roll band, The Lincolns.
Advertisement
There will be something for everyone to enjoy with markets, food stalls, dancing and the car show. For more information visit, https://www.rocknrollfestival.com.au/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.