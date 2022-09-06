The Times
Our Future

City of Victor Harbor 2022 Council Elections ballot decided

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 6 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 7:17am
Incumbent Mayor Moira Jenkins, former councillor Peter Charles, and current councillor Nick Hayles are in the running to become the next Mayor of the City of Victor Harbor. Picture by Sophie Conlon

There are 19 candidates vying for a position on the City of Victor Harbor council and three possible mayors.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

