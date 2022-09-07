The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

McLaren Eagles flex their strength over Willunga and Langhorne Creek and Myponga battle it out to stay alive

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McLaren Eagles have booked their spot in the 2022 Great Southern Football League Grand Final. Picture: Matt Welch.

It's getting down to the nitty-gritty in the Great Southern Football League, Men's A Grade finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.