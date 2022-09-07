It's getting down to the nitty-gritty in the Great Southern Football League, Men's A Grade finals.
On Saturday, September 3, and Sunday 4 2022, two games had an opening bounce at 2:30pm. One could be a possible grand final preview and one was a do-or-die affair.
It was over to Victor Harbor Oval for the second semi final and the Grand Final qualifying match. Going to battle was the undefeated McLaren Eagles and the tough second placed Willunga Demons.
Kicking off in the first quarter, McLaren came bursting out the gates with a nice five goal quarter. Willunga were on the back foot, but still easily in striking distance with the match just starting. 5.2 (32) to 2.1 (13).
McLaren flexed their strength in the second and held Willunga goalless for the quarter. The game wasn't out of reach, but with McLaren's talent, it was going to take a big second half effort by Willunga to get back into the match. 8.5 (53) to 2.4 (16).
The Eagles came out the halftime break and kept that scoreboard pressure flowing. Willunga tacked on a few goals themselves, but the game was beginning to slip away. 12.6 (78) to 4.6 (30).
McLaren really put the finishing touches on the Dees in the final quarter and in a statement game, the McLaren Eagles booked themselves a ticket to the big dance with a 19.9 (123) to 5.6 (36) win.
High flying Eagles: Ashley Goodieson, Todd McKay, Jackson Daniels, Leon Groves, Jamie Smith and Luke Mitton.
Red Hot Dees: Harrison Mills, Sam Tregenza, Brett Miegel, Craig Nelson, Billy Cook and Cameron McDonald.
It was then over to Langhorne Creek for the hometown Hawks facing off with the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks.
Langhorne really seemed to be hitting their stride at the right time and they looked great taking a slight lead after the first quarter siren. 3.1 (19) to 2.1 (13).
The Hawks continued that momentum and as the halftime siren sounded, they held a two kick lead, 6.6 (42) to 4.6 (30).
That hometown love had the Hawks up and about in the third and when the three quarter time siren sounded, Langhorne Creek had a 15 point lead heading into the final and fourth quarter. 8.7 (55) to 5.10 (40).
This was it. At the end of this quarter, one team would be going home and one would be moving on to Prelims.
Myponga needed a big effort and that's what they gave. With every opportunity to call it a season, the Mudlarks dug deep and pulled out a magnificent come from behind victory at Hawk Park. 9.14 (68) to 8.9 (57).
The Hawks had an excellent season, but this one will sting knowing it was in their grasp.
Mightiest for Myponga: Elliot Chalmers, Bradley Clarke, Samuel Kennedy, Ryan Kelly, Levi Proude and Thomas Carroll.
High Flying Hawks: Jake Dominish, Ben Arbon, Mitchell Cleggett, Darcy Clifford, Coby Helyar and Troy Blackwell.
The Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks will face off with the Willunga Demons on Saturday, September 10 at Strathalbyn Oval in the elimination Preliminary final.
The winner will book their place in the Grand Final and take on the McLaren Eagles at Goolwa Oval on Saturday, September 17.
