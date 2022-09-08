The Times
We Were at

Goolwa Secondary College have hosted the 2022 Youth Forum

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Urban Mind Studio's Trish Hanson discussion ideas with Mount Compass Area School students. Great job! Pictures: Matt Welch.

The voices of tomorrow that will guide the Fleurieu Peninsula into the future have shared their ideas and thoughts to community leaders at Goolwa Secondary College.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.