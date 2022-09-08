The voices of tomorrow that will guide the Fleurieu Peninsula into the future have shared their ideas and thoughts to community leaders at Goolwa Secondary College.
On Thursday, September 8, The Youth Forum was an opportunity for Alexandrina's young people to share their ideas in an interactive, think-tank workshop to help generate conversation about a liveable, green and connected future.
A collaboration between Alexandrina Council, Goolwa Secondary College and the A2040 Project Team, the forum provided an opportunity for the youth to share their views directly with community group representatives, community leaders and specialist council staff to enhance understanding and build cross-generational connections.
Students from Goolwa Secondary College, Mount Compass Area School and Eastern Fleurieu School attended and founder of Urban Mind Studio, Trish Hanson hosted the event letting the students know this was now their time to have their voices heard.
"We are here to explore the future," Ms Hanson said.
"We're going to be talking about the places you live. There may be slightly different perspectives, but this is an opportunity for your voices' to be heard."
Community leaders were unable to communicate while a student shared their thoughts and had to listen to the pupils without interjecting.
The students raised concerns on several topics which included: Sustainable farming, water usage, energy and renewable options, community fitness programs, tourism and climate change solutions.
CEO of Alexandrina Council, Nigel Morris said it was an excellent opportunity to hear what the next generation wanted out of the current one in power.
"It's time for the adults to take a back seat and listen to what the young people of Alexandrina have to say about their future", Mr Morris said.
"This Youth Forum has provided the opportunity for the local youth to share their ideas, insights, aspirations, concerns and experiences.
"I've learnt that a lot of the youth issues are similar to the adult issues. Some of their ideas are just astounding to hear coming from people of their ages. To hear students discuss sustainable farming, it's great to hear these ideas come right out of their mouths."
Wellbeing manager at the Alexandrina Council and A2040 Project Team member, Kathryn Gallina said that the A2040 strategy was provided by the community, for the community.
"It's been amazing to hear all the young voices of the Alexandrina area," Ms Gallina said.
"Today's discussions and information will be pulled into all the work we're pulling together. As we go out to all the Village Conversations this year, we'll be sharing everything we've heard today, back to your communities."
Goolwa Secondary College Principal, Rebecca Moore said it was exciting to have the students' voices heard.
"It's exciting that our students can provide an authentic voice in shaping decisions, both inside and outside school, that impact on them is fundamentally important to us," Principal Moore said.
Alexandrina Councillor and Mayoral candidate, Bronwyn Lewis said she was thrilled with the event.
"I suggested the event before the village conversations last year," Ms Lewis said.
"One of the boys I sat with at the table wants to work with me on a 'Youth Council'. I was so happy to hear that."
For any student looking to voice their opinion, please head to: www.mysay.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/villageconversations
