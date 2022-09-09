All over the Fleurieu Peninsula flags have been lowered to half-mast in a show of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The City of Victor Harbor Council have released a statement in regards to the Queen's passing and set their flags to half-mast in respect.
"It was very sad to wake up to the news that the Queen has passed away overnight," a spokesperson for council said.
"Today is a sad day in history and we join millions around the world in mourning Britain's longest serving monarch."
Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes said he was sad to hear the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"She lived a life of serving others and is the example of duty to others before self," Mayor Parkes said.
"May her legacy live on."
Yankalilla Council also flew their flags at half-mast. There are no planned events for the Queen's passing.
Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie will be paying her respects to Her Majesty in Canberra.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth second, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother," Ms Sharkie said.
"She was a truly remarkable woman who devoted her life to serving the Commonwealth and will be missed by many.
"I will be laying a wreath for Her Majesty at a special service in Canberra, and will be respectfully observing the 14 day official mourning period."
Ms Sharkie is awaiting further information regarding a funeral service and said condolence books are available to sign at both the Mount Barker and Victor Harbor electorate offices.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell was not alone in his emotional response to the news of the Queen passing and plans on giving the community an outlet to pass on their condolences to the Royal Family.
"What an extremely sad day this is for the world," Mr Bignell said.
"I'm quite surprised at how the death of the Queen has affected me today. As I listened to the radio coverage this morning and heard grabs of her from over the years I started crying.
"It seems I'm not alone. Her death has impacted so many locals who I've been talking with.
"The reality is that the Queen has been in our lives, all our lives. Even though most of us never met her.
"As a kid, like so many other Australians, I stood with my family on the side of the road and waved as she drove past us.
"Talking to locals today there has been a huge outpouring of emotion.
"I will have a condolence book at my office for people to sign for the next two weeks and I will also take it to the football at Strathalbyn tomorrow.
"I'll have it in the clubrooms for people to sign it there during the A Grade and Reserves Preliminary Finals.
"For people who want to write a letter or a card to King Charles III they can put them in an envelope and drop them to my office at Aldinga or Kingscote and I will post them as a bundle to the King at the end of each week for the next four weeks.
"I will include a covering letter to let the King know that they are messages from the people of our local area."
Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas also sent his condolences to the Royal Family.
"On behalf of the people of South Australia, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the Royal Family," Premier Malinauskas said.
"A family has lost a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The thoughts of South Australians are with the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.
"For over seventy years Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served the Commonwealth with an unfailing commitment and devotion to duty. Her reign of 70 years and seven months was the longest of any monarch.
"Her Majesty has been served by 15 South Australian Premiers. The Queen was the first ruling monarch of Australia to visit our shores and Her Majesty's great fondness and interest in the welfare of South Australians was evident through her seven visits to our state during her reign.
"Her Majesty's first visit to South Australia was with the late Duke of Edinburgh in March 1954.
"Some 200,000 people lined the route from the Parafield Airport, where they were met by the Premier, Tom Playford at Government House. Her last visit to South Australia was in February 2002."
Opposition leader, David Speirs also passed on his condolences.
"I express my great sadness at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," Mr Speirs said.
"The Queen's passing, at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, will be felt around the world, but will be a particular loss for her family for she was of course a much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
"Queen Elizabeth demonstrated the epitome of public service, someone who dedicated her whole life to serving people, communities and charitable organisations, not just in the United Kingdom, but across the world.
"For more than seven decades she has contributed steadfastly to the fabric of the Commonwealth, binding nations together through the shared strengths of humanity, rather than highlighting the things that divide us."
