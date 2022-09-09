The Times

Fleurieu Peninsula leaders have expressed their condolences to the Royal Family with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:09am
City of Victor Harbor have lowered their flags to half-mast in respect to Queen Elizabeth's passing.

All over the Fleurieu Peninsula flags have been lowered to half-mast in a show of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

