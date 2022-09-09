The Times
Our History

Victor Harbor's town crier proclaims Queen's platinum glory

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:42am, first published 12:03am
It was only three months ago that Victor Harbor, with Australia and the rest of the Commonwealth, celebrated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, and now at the age of 96 she has died.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

