It was only three months ago that Victor Harbor, with Australia and the rest of the Commonwealth, celebrated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, and now at the age of 96 she has died.
On this day we look back and celebrate the life of Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Victor Harbor's town crier Mike Willet has read a proclamation in honour of Queen Elizabeth ll as part of platinum jubilee celebrations.
Mr Willet was joined by interested locals at Warland Reserve as town criers in Australia and around the Commonwealth read the proclamation at 2pm local time.
Mr Willet told The Times there was only one other town crier left in South Australia, Tom from the Barossa Valley who is in his 80s.
He explained a beacon would be lit in Canberra to celebrate Queen Elizabeth and once the proclamation had been read in all Commonwealth countries there would be a massive celebration in the United Kingdom.
The gathered crowd was impressed with Mr Willet's reading and excited to see history unfold.
Oyez Oyez Oyez Today in our nation - and throughout the Commonwealth - we are celebrating our glorious Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Elizabeth - the second of that name - our most beloved Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth for seventy years.
How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession - Platinum - that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.
And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK Overseas Territories - and in all the Capital Cities of the Commonwealth.
Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one Commonwealth.
God Save The Queen
