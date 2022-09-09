The Times
Our People

City of Victor Harbor Town Crier, Mike Willett reminisces on his passion for the Queen and Royal Family

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Victor Harbor Town Crier, Mike Willett celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year. Picture: Matt Welch.

For over 70 years Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has served the Commonwealth with devotion to duty and that passion through her passing has left a resounding impact on the Fleurieu Peninsula community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.