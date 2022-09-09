For over 70 years Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has served the Commonwealth with devotion to duty and that passion through her passing has left a resounding impact on the Fleurieu Peninsula community.
On Friday, September 9, 2022 Queen Elizabeth II passed away and the world was left without her familiar face.
A person who held the Queen and royals close to heart, City of Victor Harbor Town Crier, Mike Willett said he was emotional watching the coverage on the Queen's passing.
"This is very close to my heart," Mr Willett said.
"This is an immense loss for me, the family and everybody in the town crier fraternity. We are a close knit group of people and I'm sure they will all be mourning."
When asked about his favourite memories of the queen, Mike was reverted back to when he was a young boy and saw Her Majesty.
"I can recall as a young child living in England and the queen visited my hometown and handed out Maundy money," Mr Willett said.
"She met with people and distributed it out. I was about 12 at the time and she drove past and I just thought, 'that's our Queen.' It was an incredible time.
"But also, to be a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration just a few weeks ago, I was immensely proud to say that I was part of that celebration.
"I'm very much a royalist and toward the end of that celebration, there was a tear in my eye. Right now, I feel very emotional about the whole thing."
With Charles now set to become King, Mike shared his thoughts on what he thought the new King would be.
"I think Charles will be a different monic to his mother," Mr Willett said.
"I think he will have a different way of presenting himself. I wish him well. King Charles the III I think will be someone who is very much a king of the people. I'm sure he will be."
