Peter McEntee could have been the first person in the Fleurieu Peninsula to hear the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died.
Mr McEntee said he woke up around 2am and checked his phone to discover the 'shocking' news.
"I thought that's strange because she looked quite alright with her walking stick and she was smiling as she usually does," he said.
"I found it hard to believe."
Mr McEntee's wife, Margaret was also shocked and thought the Queen was an admirable woman.
"It's hard to believe that she is gone, that we won't have her after all these years. 70 years of reigning, it's remarkable," she said.
"It's amazing, she was working and doing her duty right until the last moment.
"I have admired her all my life."
A self proclaimed Anglophile and Royalist, Mrs McEntee has read nearly every book there is about the Queen.
"I've read nearly every book you can and I have got quite a few books about the Queen, very interesting reading," she said.
The couple have fond memories connected to the Queen, Mrs McEntee said when she was young her father had taken her to Adelaide to see Her Majesty while she was visiting the city.
"I remember seeing her in the car as she drove past, as far as I remember she had an emerald green hat on," she said.
On a trip to the United Kingdom the McEntee's took a tour of Buckingham Palace, and saw Windsor and Balmoral Castles.
"It was lovely to go into the Palace, she had opened it up to raise funds to pay for the restoration of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle," Mrs McEntee said.
"I loved the art gallery she had, and the first big staircase .. It was a lovely experience."
They also were lucky to receive a letter from Her Majesty to congratulate them on their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr McEntee thought it must have been her time to go, Mrs McEntee agreed and said: "The Lord came and said come home."
She was sad that the family had lost a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and also had the Queen's staff in her thoughts.
"I think she had a good husband in Phillip," she said.
"All her staff will miss her, all her Ladies in Waiting and all those close to her.
Mrs McEntee said she thought the monarchy still had a place in Australia, but was not sure she held the popular opinion.
"I would not go for being a republic at all, but I think our present Prime Minister will press for that now she's gone," she said.
"I think it [becoming a republic] would be to our detriment, I think it [the monarchy] has been a great blessing to our country, the heritage. Because she's not just a lady, she's a Christian lady and I think she has brought that solid foundation, which is what we are losing as a country.
"I think William would make a good King when his time comes."
