There are mixed emotions around the Fleurieu Peninsula today as residents learn of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.
As the sky cried with the people The Times hit the streets to see how residents were feeling after hearing the news of the Queen's death, and to find out who had special memories of the Commonwealth's longest reigning monarch.
David Woodman remembered the Queen's visit to Adelaide in 1963.
"I was eight years old and I saw her down at Victoria Park at the racecourse. I wasn't allowed to go with the school so I went down with my grandma," he said.
"That's my biggest memory of Queen Elizabeth, very sad."
Mr Woodman remembered it being a very hot day and he said the Queen had worn her sunscreen.
His young grandsons, Charlie and Thomas, said it was sad that she had died.
"She was a nice lady," Charlie said.
"She was a very special lady," Thomas said.
Sue and Trevor emigrated to Australia from Britain about 34 years ago and they said the Queen's passing was very sad.
"It was expected, she was old and she'd had a good life but it was sad," Sue said.
"A very sad day for everyone," Trevor said
They agreed it was amazing that she had worked right until her death, only swearing in the British Prime Minister a few days ago.
Leanne and Frank were surprised to hear the news and Leanne said the more she read about it the more real it became.
"She's the only Queen we've ever had," Leanne said
"I think she's probably, I would say, the last real monarch. She did her job very well, I don't think the ones to come in after her will turn out the same level of dedication," Frank said.
The couple did not have an opinion on Australia's standing in the monarchy, but thought it brought a longstanding history that should be honoured.
Amy said it was a shock to hear and would be for everyone in Australia and England.
"I think a lot of the older generation will be hit by it, because they've had her the entire time," she said.
"I think it will be quite a step forward now for them...I think Charles will do really well stepping up into his role."
Selina Woods said it was sad to wake up to, but the Queen had had a good life.
"I was happy because she had a long reign and was well loved by much of the public. She was a positive person to keep at the head of the monarchy considering it's not really how the world is governed," she said.
Ms Woods thought these days the royals had become public figures in Australia, rather than people with real power.
"We don't necessarily need them, but it doesn't hurt to have them either," she said
"I'm excited to see Charles on the coins."
