The Times
Our History

Victor Harbor residents remember longest reigning monarch

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:39am, first published 5:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. Picture Shutterstock

There are mixed emotions around the Fleurieu Peninsula today as residents learn of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.