South Australia will light up on Friday night in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, with State Government calling for residents to turn on their porch lights.
It will be a remarkable show of respect, with more than 800,000 homes and several landmarks being lit up across the state on September 9.
Adelaide Oval, the Riverbank Footbridge, Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Railway Station, Parliament House and Adelaide Town Hall will be lit up in white light to pay respect to Her Majesty.
An image of the Queen will be projected onto Government House.
Flags around the State are already flying at half-mast and banners honouring the Queen have been put up along King William St in the city.
An official hatchment - a tablet commemorating the Queen - has been erected at the front of Government House
Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas conveyed sincere condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of South Australia.
"The thoughts of South Australians are with the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss," he said.
The SA Government has also supported a number of observances in the coming days for South Australian residents to pay their respects.
"These observances will provide a number of ways in which South Australians can choose to express condolences to the Royal Family for their loss and show their respect to Her Majesty," Mr Malinauskas said.
The Proclamation of the Accession of His Majesty The King will be held on the steps of Parliament House at 2pm on Sunday, September 11.
All South Australians have been invited and to make the event as accessible as possible all public transport will be free on Sunday.
Those wanting to show more respect to the longest reigning monarch are also able to sign condolence books.
These books are available to sign in electorate offices around the state, at Government House, Adelaide Town Hall, and Playford Civic Centre in the City of Elizabeth.
Floral and other tributes can be left by South Australians at the statue of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the grounds of Government House. Government House is open to the public for tributes and condolences from 7am to 9pm for 14 days, concluding Friday, September 23.
On Tuesday, September 20, Mr Malinauskas, Leader of the Opposition David Speirs and other Members of Parliament will deliver messages of condolence in Parliament. Following the messages, Parliament will adjourn and remain suspended for the 14-day observance period.
Once a State Funeral has been arranged in the United Kingdom, there will be a State Church Service held at St Peter's Cathedral
Virtual condolence messages can also be posted online, with more information here: https://www.dpc.sa.gov.au/observances
