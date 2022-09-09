The Times

Turn on your porch lights on Friday, September 9 to honour the Queen

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:37am, first published 6:41am
The State Government is calling for South Australians to turn on their porch lights this evening in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture Shutterstock

South Australia will light up on Friday night in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, with State Government calling for residents to turn on their porch lights.

